  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vehicle Overturns on Way to Vaikuntagiri Temple in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, 15 Injured

Vehicle Overturns on Way to Vaikuntagiri Temple in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, 15 Injured
x
Highlights

A tragic accident occurred while a Bolero vehicle was en route to the Vaikuntagiri Ananta Venkateswara Swamy temple in Upper Kondaparthi, located within the Gantyada mandal of Alluri Sitharamaraju district.

A tragic accident occurred while a Bolero vehicle was en route to the Vaikuntagiri Ananta Venkateswara Swamy temple in Upper Kondaparthi, located within the Gantyada mandal of Alluri Sitharamaraju district. The vehicle overturned at the upper hills of the area, resulting in injuries to 15 individuals, with one person reported in critical condition.

Locals promptly responded to the scene, assisting in transporting the injured to the Shringavarapukota Government Hospital using emergency services vehicles. The victims have been identified as residents of Ganishettipalem village in Kothavalasa mandal.

Tragically, it was confirmed that one of the injured individuals who was being transported in the ambulance succumbed to their injuries. Further details regarding the incident and the condition of the other victims are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick