Vehicle registration: Reversion to district-wise number series on the cards

Tirupati: The state government is contemplating to bring back the old system for vehicle registration numbers. Currently the uniform code AP 39 is there for all districts. Due to its disadvantages, the government mulls implementation of the old system and may allot new codes for all 26 districts soon.

The state government has introduced a system of uniform registration numbers for vehicles across the state in November 2018 as against the system of giving different codes to different districts. It was claimed as a first-of-its-kind initiative at that time as it can prevent some malpractices like creating wrong resident certificates for vehicle registrations in other districts. It was also felt that under a uniform code system revenue towards fancy numbers may increase.

But, it has become difficult for officials to identify the vehicle details with the uniform code. When different codes are there for different districts, it is easier to trace the details with the district code. Especially, the vehicle details could not be easily found during various crime incidents. Another reason was that the fancy numbers availability has become difficult with the state level competition.

Several people could not compete for fancy numbers in auction as huge competition prevails for each number from across the state. If different codes are there for each district, anyone can get a fancy number at much cheaper rates and ultimately the revenue can also be increased.

Weighing all such factors, it was learnt that the government has been actively considering the proposal to change the existing uniform code system to the old system. Accordingly, it may allot new codes for each district. Already, the transport department has been implementing the new codes for various transactions like issuing fitness certificates, tour permits etc., except vehicle registration.

As such, Tirupati was given a code of AP 60, while transactions in Chittoor district are being done with AP 46. Similarly, Nellore district has AP 59 and Annamayya district AP 44 codes. Once the new system is announced, the vehicle registrations may also be held with the same series. However, when contacted, Tirupati district transport officer K Seetha Rami Reddy said that there was no communication regarding the new vehicle registration codes.