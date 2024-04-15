Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu Tours 21st Ward in GVMC to Promote Super Six schemes for BCs

Visakha East Constituency Legislator Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu embarked on a door-to-door tour of the 21st ward to educate residents about the prestigious Super Six Medals awarded by Jayaho BC and Chandrababu Naidu. During his visit, he also urged the community to support and protect the rights of BCs.

The event was attended by enthusiastic members of Janasena, BJP leaders, ward leaders, workers, and women. The presence of such a diverse group underscored the importance of promoting and supporting BCs in society.

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu's efforts to raise awareness about the Super Six Medals demonstrate his dedication to advocating for the empowerment of BCs. The event served as a platform to engage with the community and mobilize support for this important cause.