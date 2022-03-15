Vellampalli Srinivas, YV Subba Reddy invites YS Jagan for temple idol inauguration in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh State Revenue Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Vedic scholars from Tirumala Tirupati Temple met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM's office in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.



CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to the grand consecration ceremony of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple statue in Visakhapatnam.

On this occasion, Vedic scholars gave blessings and Prasadam to the Chief Minister.