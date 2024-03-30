Vellampally Srinivasa Rao participates in iftar party in Vijayawada

On Friday, Vellampally Srinivasa Rao, NTR district YSRCP President Central Constituency Coordinator, participated in a special prayer at Masjid A Siddiqui on Netaji Road in Mathura Nagar. The prayer was followed by an Iftar dinner organized under the auspices of Chand Basha Friends, where Rao offered special prayers and participated in the Iftar dinner program.

During the event, Rao emphasized the support that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current leader, is providing to the Muslim community, following in the footsteps of former leader Rajasekhara Reddy who had implemented 4 percent reservation for Muslims during his reign.

In addition to Rao, MLC Ruhullah, state local corporator Kongithala Lakshmipathy, SD Babu, Masjid committee members, and others were present at the program. The event aimed to support and show solidarity with the fasting minority brothers in the community.





Delete Edit



