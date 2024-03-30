Live
- 3 kg ganja seized, two peddlers held
- IMD predicts severe heat in State for next 3 days
- BRS will be empty after LS polls: Komatireddy
- Chandrababu defends electoral alliance with BJP, JSP
- Microsoft, OpenAI to launch $100 billion AI data centre project with 'Stargate' supercomputer
- TDP settles for BC candidate in Alur
- Anguished over denial of ticket, Nagarjuna quits party post
- Visakhapatnam: Girl student allegedly commits suicide
- Sony PlayStation Portal Restocked at Best Buy: Get Yours Now!
- Rajasekhar Raju elected Shadnagar Bar Assn president
Just In
Vellampally Srinivasa Rao participates in iftar party in Vijayawada
On Friday, Vellampally Srinivasa Rao, NTR district YSRCP President Central Constituency Coordinator, participated in a special prayer at Masjid A Siddiqui on Netaji Road in Mathura Nagar.
On Friday, Vellampally Srinivasa Rao, NTR district YSRCP President Central Constituency Coordinator, participated in a special prayer at Masjid A Siddiqui on Netaji Road in Mathura Nagar. The prayer was followed by an Iftar dinner organized under the auspices of Chand Basha Friends, where Rao offered special prayers and participated in the Iftar dinner program.
During the event, Rao emphasized the support that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current leader, is providing to the Muslim community, following in the footsteps of former leader Rajasekhara Reddy who had implemented 4 percent reservation for Muslims during his reign.
In addition to Rao, MLC Ruhullah, state local corporator Kongithala Lakshmipathy, SD Babu, Masjid committee members, and others were present at the program. The event aimed to support and show solidarity with the fasting minority brothers in the community.