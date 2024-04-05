Vellampally Srinivasa Rao takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram

Vellampally Srinivas Rao, YSR Congress Party President for NTR District, recently took part in the celebrations of the 116th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram. The event, held at the NTR District YSR Congress Party office in Andhra Prabha Colony, saw Velampalli paying tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram by offering flowers to his portrait.

During his speech at the event, Velampalli praised Babu Jagjivan Ram for his service to the nation in various capacities and highlighted him as a beacon of hope for the weaker sections of society. He also commended Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for continuing Babu Jagjivan Ram's legacy by providing opportunities for the disadvantaged communities in the administration.

The event was attended by other leaders and activists who joined in paying their respects to the late Babu Jagjivan Ram.




































































