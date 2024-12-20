Live
- AIIMS Delhi, Blockchain For Impact to advance biomedical innovation in India
- Nara Bhuvaneswari meets students in Kuppam degree college, recalls her college days
- Asteroid 2024 XN1: Close Pass on December 24 - Is There a Danger?
- Pushpa 2: Box Office Success Continues as Film Breaks Records
- Trump and Musk Disagree with Government Deal: Push for New Plan
- Body delivered in parcel to woman in Andhra Pradesh
- Study shows surge in fake news, deepfakes in India; govt developing tools
- Mufasa Review: A Visual Spectacle But an Emotional Drought
- Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 999 Plan with Unlimited Calls and 196 GB Data
- 2025 Champions Trophy to Follow Hybrid Model with Matches in Pakistan and India
Just In
Vemireddy pleads for ESI hospital in Nellore
Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy submitted a petition to Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh in Delhi on Thursday, seeking establishment of a fishing jetty in Ponnapudi Pathuru village of Vidavalur mandal.
Nellore : Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy submitted a petition to Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh in Delhi on Thursday, seeking establishment of a fishing jetty in Ponnapudi Pathuru village of Vidavalur mandal. He also asked to increase the subsidy for deep sea boats given to OBC beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Matysa Sampada Yojana.
Responding positively to the MP’s request to set up ESI hospital in Nellore, Union Labour, Employment and Youth Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ordered the officials to look into the issue and take appropriate measures.
The MP briefed Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar Reddy that of Chiramana village of Sangam mandal was added to AS Peta mandal and its pin code was changed from 524308 to 524304. He explained that the villagers will face problems if the pin code was changed and urged the Union Minister to continue the old one only. The Union Minister issued instructions to continue pin code 524308 for Chiramana village and let it remain in Sangam mandal.
The MP asked Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi to set up a skill development facility in the place of useless Khadi office in Kandukur.