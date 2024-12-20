Vemireddy pleads for ESI hospital in Nellore

Nellore : Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy submitted a petition to Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh in Delhi on Thursday, seeking establishment of a fishing jetty in Ponnapudi Pathuru village of Vidavalur mandal. He also asked to increase the subsidy for deep sea boats given to OBC beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Matysa Sampada Yojana.

Responding positively to the MP’s request to set up ESI hospital in Nellore, Union Labour, Employment and Youth Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ordered the officials to look into the issue and take appropriate measures.

The MP briefed Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar Reddy that of Chiramana village of Sangam mandal was added to AS Peta mandal and its pin code was changed from 524308 to 524304. He explained that the villagers will face problems if the pin code was changed and urged the Union Minister to continue the old one only. The Union Minister issued instructions to continue pin code 524308 for Chiramana village and let it remain in Sangam mandal.

The MP asked Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi to set up a skill development facility in the place of useless Khadi office in Kandukur.