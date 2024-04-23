Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy Files Nominations as NDA MP Candidate for Nellore Parliament

Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has officially filed his nomination as the NDA MP candidate for Nellore Parliament. Accompanied by TDP district president Abdul Aziz, MLA candidate Mrs. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, and Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, Vemireddy submitted his nomination papers to District Collector Hari Narayanan at the Collectorate in Nellore.

During a speech to the media, Vemireddy expressed his commitment to the development of Nellore district. He emphasized that he will fulfill all promises and work tirelessly to represent the interests of the district in Parliament if elected. He urged the people of Nellore to vote for him and all alliance candidates on the bicycle symbol.

TDP district president Abdul Aziz praised Vemireddy for his humility and dedication to public service. Aziz highlighted Vemireddy's track record of winning with a significant majority and his strong ties to the local community. He called on the people to support Vemireddy's candidacy and ensure victory for the bicycle symbol.

Mrs. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be part of Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy's nomination program. She praised his integrity and leadership, urging voters to choose the bicycle symbol for both Vemireddy and herself as Kovuru MLA.

Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav lauded Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy's charitable nature and urged voters to consider his candidacy carefully. He encouraged everyone to vote for the bicycle symbol and help Vemireddy secure victory in the upcoming election.