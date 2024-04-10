Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy says NDA alliance will form govt. in AP

In a recent gathering, Nellore Parliament MP candidate Sri Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy expressed confidence in the upcoming joint government and shared promising developments for the future. Joined by Kandukuru MLA candidate Inturi Nageswara Rao, the leaders engaged in a spiritual meeting with mandal level leaders and activists at Kalyana Mandapam in Gudlur.

The event was marked by warm welcomes and gestures of respect from locals, with women offering dishes and performing aartis in honor of the visiting leaders. The group was then escorted to the party office in a lively rally, where special poojas were performed at local temples to seek blessings.

During the gathering, a significant number of disillusioned leaders, activists, and supporters from the ruling YCP party made the decision to join the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Inturi Nageswara Rao. Former key members like former sarpanch Para Janardhan and market committee chairman Cherukuri Suryanarayana, among others, officially switched allegiances.

Addressing the attendees, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy emphasized the need for change in leadership, stating that the current government's actions were causing harm to vulnerable groups like the elderly and disabled. He assured that a joint government under the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu would prioritize social welfare, including the provision of pensions and support for marginalized communities. Additionally, he outlined plans for industrial development and overall district progress if elected as Nellore MP.

The event also saw support from local TDP officials, including Ongolu Parliament TDP Presidents and village party presidents, who echoed the message of hope and progress under the Telugu Desam Party. Overall, the gathering highlighted a growing momentum for change and a strong belief in the potential for a brighter future under new leadership.