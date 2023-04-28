Vempalle: Regional parties are puppets in Narendra Modi hands says Tulasi Reddy

Vempalle (YSR district) : Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) State Media chairman Dr N Tulasi Reddy has said that regional parties in AP have become puppets in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media at Vempalle on Thursday, the PCC leader alleged that regional parties were afraid of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah because of their political and vested interests.

He recalled that India has borrowed Rs 46 lakh crores during the tenure of 13 Prime Ministers in 67 years, while the BJP-led NDA government had borrowed Rs 109 lakh crores in just eight years of its tenure.

He criticised that Modi is responsible for putting India for sale, who turned behest at multi-millionaires like Adani and others in the country.

He alleged that Andhra Pradesh was totally sold to Adani Group at the advice of Modi as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no option except to obey the PM's order for various reasons.

The PCC leader said that independent agencies like CBI, ED and IT have lost credibility during the regime of BJP-led NDA government as they were under the influence of Modi's power politics.

Tulasi Reddy found fault with TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for praising PM Narendra Modi as a visionary leader during face to face interactive programme organised by Republic TV on April 25.

He questioned how Narendra Modi could become a visionary leader, who destroyed India on all fronts. The NDA government under the leadership of Narendra Modi had betrayed Andhra Pradesh in according special category status, steel plant for Kadapa and in completing Polavaram, he criticised.