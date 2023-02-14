Venkaiah bats for mother tongue in primary education

Vijayawada (NTR District): Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu reiterated that primary education should only be in mother tongue. He attended 40th Annual Day celebrations of Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila College here on Monday.

Addressing the students, Venkaiah Naidu said that everyone should give due respect to their mother tongue. "President of India Draupadi Murmu, former President Ramnadh Kovind, former Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana and I studied and learned in mother tongue only," he explained.

He urged the government to give orders in Telugu language also. ''It is sad that even after 75 years of freedom, discussion has been going on about women's education. Everyone should think of women's education as education is more important for women,'' he commented.

The former Vice-President advised girl students to come out from the world of mobiles and practice sports and games. "I am 74 years old and I practice badminton for an hour every day. I prepared a team comprising my driver, cook and the assistant and practice regularly with them," he added.

Siddhartha Academy president Dr C Nageswara Rao, secretary P Lakshmana Rao, treasurer S Venkateswara Rao and others were present on the occasion.