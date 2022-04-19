Venkaiah calls for nationwide debate on poll promises

Vijayawada: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said nation-wide debate should be held on the pre-poll promises being made by the political parties in the country.

He said people lose confidence in the political parties if they make promises which are not possible to implement. He suggested to the people to question the government for not implementing the poll promises.

He said the people cast their votes once in five years and they have to question the government for not fulfilling the promises. Venkaiah Naidu has expressed concern over the decreasing moral values among the leaders and the political parties.

Venkaiah Naidu unveiled the statue of former Krishna district ZP chairman Pinnamaneni Koteswara Rao in Machilipatnam on Monday. Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said the political leaders should get closer to the people with their actions and behaviour. He said deterioration of moral values among politicians is not good for democracy.

He said people would remember the leaders forever if they maintain values in their lives. He expressed apprehensions over the future of politics in the country. Referring to the comments and criticism being made by the political leaders against their opponents, Venkaiah Naidu said one should remember ones stature and position before criticising the others. Venkaiah Naidu said he was very happy to inaugurate the statue of former ZP chairman Pinnamaneni Koteswara Rao in Machilipatnam. He said Pinnamaneni had worked 27 years as the Zilla Parishad chairman and described him a a great leader.

He recalled the services of Koteswara Rao in the development of government schools and promoting education in the district. He said he had a long association with the family of Koteswara Rao. Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani, Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani, Andhra Pradesh government whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu and others attended the statue inauguration event.