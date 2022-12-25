Venkaiah pays rich tributes to former CM NTR

Guntur: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao here on Saturday.

He said NTR had brought about revolutionary changes in politics and accorded priority for women empowerment advocating equal rights and reservation. NTR strove for providing representation in politics to BCs and weaker sections.

Venkaiah Naidu addressed a meeting held at NVR Kalyana Mandapam in Tenali town on Saturday as part of NTR's birth centenary celebrations. He urged the political leaders to draw inspiration from the life of the former Chief Minister.

Earlier, Venkaiah Naidu presented NTR centenary film awards to veteran actress Jayachitra, film actor and former MP Murali Mohan.

He released a book written by Chokkapu Venkataramana on the life history of Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah described Mahatma as a great man who led a simple life. TS High Court Judge G S Radharani said that following in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi would be paying a real tribute to him. Later, a documentary on Mahatma Gandhi was screened.

NTR's daughter Garapati Lokeswari and son Nandamuri Ramakrishna, former ministers Kamineni Srinivasa Rao, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Nakka Ananda Babu and former chairman of AP Mahila Commission Nannapaneni Rajakumari were present.