Venkata Chinna Appalanaidu highlights govt's efforts in providing housing to poor

Shambangi Venkata Chinna Appalanaidu highlighted the government's commitment to providing housing for the poor and ensuring that every individual has a proper place to live. He emphasized the importance of eradicating homelessness in the state and expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for sanctioning 31 lakh houses for beneficiaries in the initial phase of the program.

Various local leaders and officials also attended the event, showing their support for the House for All Poor initiative. The focus on providing shelter for all individuals in need showcases the government's dedication to addressing social welfare issues and improving the living conditions of the underprivileged population.









Delete Edit





Overall, the efforts to provide housing for the poor demonstrate a proactive approach towards poverty alleviation and inclusive development in the region. By involving multiple stakeholders and working towards a common goal, the government aims to create a more equitable society where access to basic amenities, such as housing, is ensured for everyone.