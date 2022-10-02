Venkatanagaram villagers vow to shun illicit liquor business

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi on Sunday, the villagers of Venkatanagaram under Rajahmundry rural took a pledge that they will stop making and selling illicit liquor business, in the presence of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials. They also declared that they will quit drinking liquor and smoking.

Venkatanagaram has an indelible reputation as a hub for smuggling illicit ID liquor to surrounding areas of Rajamahendravaram on the banks of Godavari river. This illegal business is reportedly going on for the past three decades, where most of the villagers will prepare and transport illicit liquor in Godavari Lanka lands.

According to SEB Inspector (North) PV Ramana, in the village of Venkatanagaram, making and selling illicit liquor has become a profession to hundreds of villagers and many cases of smuggling, manufacturing and sale of ID liquor were registered against them. As per the records of SEB officials, 84 persons were accused in various liquor cases.

Even though cases were registered, villagers continued their work as they have to spend a few days or weeks in police station or jail and will get bail and will resume their work. But after police started implementing PD Act, that person once arrested had to stay in jail without bail for one year. The district administration has already invoked PD Act against three people in this village and are going to invoke the Act on some more persons. This situation made the elders and women to think about the future of the youth and realised that the situation will change only if they stop the illicit business.

All the villagers met District Collector K Madhavi Latha and SEB Joint Director A Rama Devi and told them that they will stop the illicit liquor business and all of them including young and old, will take a pledge on Gandhi Jayanti day.

M Chiranjeevi, who was accused in illicit liquor cases, said that he lost everything in his life because of this business. He said that now he stopped it and started a business with supply company equipment. He vowed to stop drinking.

SEB Joint Director A Rama Devi told 'The Hans India' that they have responded positively to the change in the villagers of Venkatanagaram. She said that there are many cases against many people in the village and they have been given a chance to change even though there is a possibility of invoking PD Act against them. Also, she strongly warned the villagers that strict measures will be taken if they restart the illegal business.