Vet ambulances' rollout tomorrow

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, MLCs Talasila Raghuram and Lella Appi Reddy reviewing arrangements for the inauguration of mobile veterinary ambulances, in Guntur on Monday
Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Veterinary department Director Dr Amarendra Kumar, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, CM tour programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, Joint Collector G Rajakumari and SP K Arif Hafeez on Monday inspected the arrangements for the inauguration of Mobile Veterinary Ambulances by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 25.

They gave suggestions to the officials. The CM will inaugurate and flag off 165 veterinary ambulances. Collector Venugopal Reddy directed the officials to take steps for uninterrupted power supply and improve sanitation and vehicle parking.

