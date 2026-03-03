  1. Home
Veterinary asst surgeon appointed

  • Created On:  3 March 2026 8:43 AM IST

Vijayawada: The State government has deputed Dr Devina Hareesh as Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation for a period of one year.

The deputation was formalised through GO Rt No 41 issued on Monday by B Rajasekhar, Special Chief Secretary to the Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Department. Dr Hareesh was previously serving as Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at the Veterinary Dispensary in Srikakulam, Krishna district.

Dr Devina Hareesh has now been posted to the municipal corporation under the usual foreign service terms and conditions. The order was issued following the completion of the deputation tenure of the previous incumbent, Dr B Somasekhar Reddy, by March 1. After examining the proposal submitted by the Director of Animal Husbandry, the government approved the new deputation to ensure continuity of veterinary and animal health services within the municipal corporation limits.

