VHP leaders protest attack on devotees in Rayachoti

Tirupati: Strongly condemning the attack on devotees participating in Paruveta Utsavam of Sri Veerabhadra Swamy in Rayachoti, Annamayya district, Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a dharna at RDO office here on Monday.

They raised ‘Jai Sriram’ slogans and displayed banners condemning the attack. The VHP activists criticised police for their failure to ensure protection to Hindu devotees.

BJP Tirupati district leaders extended support to the VHP dharna and demanded the government to take action on those behind the attack in Rayachoti.

Addressing the protestors, the BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas criticised Rayachoti police, pointing out that, instead of taking action on the attackers, who belongs to other religion, booked cases against Hindus for resisting the attackers.

The Rayachoti incident reveals that there is no security for Hindus in their own land and they could not take their religious activities like temple processions.

Srinivas demanded the government to intervene and to do justice to Hindus in Rayachoti and punish the people responsible for the Rayachoti incident.

TTD Trust Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy and other were present.