Vibrant Bhogi Celebrations Across Andhra Pradesh

The celebrations of Sankranti reached a fever pitch across Andhra Pradesh, commencing with the grand observance of Bhogi on Wednesday. Early in the morning, residents engaged in jubilant festivities outside their homes, lighting bonfires and partaking in songs and traditional dances, all imbued with an infectious spirit of enthusiasm.

Bhogi marks the day before the significant festival of 'Makara Sankranti', which is celebrated when the Sun transitions from the Sagittarius zodiac sign into Capricorn. An evening highlight of Bhogi is the display of decorative dolls, known as Bommalu Koluvu, which signifies the festival's cultural richness. Local ministers and MLAs actively participated in the celebrations, encouraging community involvement.

In Vijayawada, the Sankranti festivities were particularly lavish, with Bhogi celebrations taking centre stage at the Vihaan Gated Community. The iconic Indrakeeladri Goddess temple also saw magnificent commemoration events.

In the village of Naravaripalle within the Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district, Bhogi was celebrated with equal grandeur. There, special decorations featuring coconuts and banana leaves adorned the ancestral home of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, reflecting the traditional spirit of the festival.