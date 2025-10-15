Vice-President to attend 100th birth anniversary of Sathya Sai Baba

Amaravati: Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has invited Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan to participate in the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. R J Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, met the Vice-President in New Delhi on Tuesday and formally invited him to the centenary celebrations.

During the meeting, Rathnakar apprised the Vice President of the various humanitarian and spiritual activities undertaken by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

According to Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Radhakrishnan responded positively and shared that his aunt has been a devotee of Sathya Sai Baba since 1966. He expressed his awareness of the immense good work being carried out and deeply appreciated the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust’s efforts in carrying forward his teachings and legacy with strength and dedication.

Rathnakar was accompanied by Adi Moolam, a long-standing devotee of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and Managing Director of Dinamalar.

The centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba are scheduled for November 22–23. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the celebrations at Puttaparthi in the Sri Sathya Sai District of Andhra Pradesh.