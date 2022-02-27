  • Menu
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to arrive in Guntur on March 1

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
Guntur: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will arrive in Guntur city on March 1 to participate in several programmes.

According to official sources, he will reach Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School at Lakshmipuram here at 8.30 am.

The Vice-President will take part in the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School from 9.30 am to 10.45 am. Later, he will proceed to Annamaiah Library at Brundavan Gardens.

In the afternoon, Venkaiah Naidu will take part in Dr Ramineni Foundation Prabhibha Puraskarams programme to be held at CK Convention Hall here from 3 pm to 4.15 pm.

Later at 5.15 pm, the Vice-President will leave for Swarna Bharat Trust at Atukuru.

