Vice President visits ENC

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar along with others in Visakhapatnam
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar along with others in Visakhapatnam

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived at INS Dega on a maiden visit to Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived at INS Dega on a maiden visit to Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The Vice President was received by AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and officials from the district administration.

The Vice President reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour before proceeding to Andhra Medical College to attend centenary celebrations.

Later, the Vice President was given a comprehensive briefing on the role and responsibilities of ENC and thereafter held discussions with the FOC-in-C at HQENC.

The Vice President planted a sapling at the premises of HQENC. Also, the VP was taken by boat for harbour familiarisation and briefed on the facilities at the Naval Dockyard.

