Live
- NIA opposes bail plea of accused in transnational conspiracy
- Jagan betrayed weaker sections, alleges TDP
- Seven family members, including 3 children, dead
- Rajamahendravaram: IPA president takes part in FAPA Congress
- Lifestyle choices that are affecting your sperm count
- Create a green corner in every room
- Botcha assures students of appointment with CM
- Special action plan to prevent mishaps: SP
- Transform kitchen leftovers into gourmet delights with AI
- Prithvi Festival 2023 is just around the corner
Just In
Vice President visits ENC
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived at INS Dega on a maiden visit to Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
Visakhapatnam: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived at INS Dega on a maiden visit to Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
The Vice President was received by AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and officials from the district administration.
The Vice President reviewed a ceremonial guard of honour before proceeding to Andhra Medical College to attend centenary celebrations.
Later, the Vice President was given a comprehensive briefing on the role and responsibilities of ENC and thereafter held discussions with the FOC-in-C at HQENC.
The Vice President planted a sapling at the premises of HQENC. Also, the VP was taken by boat for harbour familiarisation and briefed on the facilities at the Naval Dockyard.