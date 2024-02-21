Live
Vidudala Rajini emphasises on YS Jagan leadership to the state
The State Health Minister Vidudala Rajini emphasized the importance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership and his dedication to the...
The State Health Minister Vidudala Rajini emphasized the importance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership and his dedication to the welfare of the poor and weaker sections of society. She highlighted the various welfare schemes and policies implemented by the government that have significantly improved the lives of the people in the state. The Minister also stressed the need for unity within the party to secure victory in the upcoming elections, particularly in the Guntur West constituency.
She praised the efforts of the government in promoting the empowerment of BC and SC communities, citing examples such as the appointment of a BC woman as a candidate in Chilakaluripet constituency and the appointment of SCs as market yard chairmen. The Minister expressed confidence that with continued hard work and dedication, the party will be able to achieve success in the western constituency and further uplift the marginalized sections of society.
Various party members and leaders were present at the meeting, underscoring the collective effort and commitment towards achieving their goals in the upcoming elections.