Vidudala Rajini flays Naidu over remarks on MLA seat to poor

In a significant turn of events, State Health Minister and YSR Congress party candidate for Guntur West Constituency, Rajini, highlighted the plight of poor people who are being targeted by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. More than a hundred SC families at the local Chandramouli Nagar YSR Congress Party office joined the party, with Minister Rajini warmly welcoming them with party scarves.

Rajini criticized Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly making insulting remarks about giving MLA tickets to truck drivers and laborers, accusing the TDP of only providing political opportunities to the wealthy. He emphasized that the YSR Congress Party is different, as evidenced by the party's commitment to including workers who have dedicatedly served and supported the party in various roles.

Additionally, Guntur City 44th Division TDP General Secretary Madduri Venkateswara Rao, who has been affiliated with the Telugu Desam Party for 22 years, expressed his disillusionment with the TDP's treatment of SCs. He announced his decision to join the YSR Congress Party, citing the latter's respect for SCs and their contributions.



Several other SC members from the Koritepadu area also resigned from the Telugu Desam Party and joined the YSR Congress Party, including Booth Committee members and women leaders. The Guntur West Constituency Election Observer, party leaders, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

The growing support for the YSR Congress Party among SC members reflects a shift in political allegiances, with a clear message that the party stands for the interests of the poor and marginalized communities. As the upcoming elections approach, the party is poised to unite and empower the voices of the underprivileged, signaling a strong stance against inequity and exclusion in politics.