Vidya Kanuka kits by academic year-end

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered officials to supply next year's Vidya Kanuka kits by the end of the present academic year while speeding up works on the Phase-2 of Nadu-Nedu.

Reviewing school education at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister said there should be constant tracking of the Nadu-Nedu programmes to ensure good quality and standards from Vidya Kanuka kits to syllabus to basic infrastructure to Gorumudda. The paper used for the textbooks also should be of high quality, he said.

There should be more seriousness in implementing subject-teacher concept while special steps should be taken to train the students in English to help them face global level competitive examinations, he said, suggesting teachers also should be trained in English, if necessary, by having tie up with institutions like Cambridge and TOEFL. It would be better if students are trained in English writing and reading right from the Class III onward, he opined.

He asked the officials to submit proposals on arranging digital learning methods to Intermediate students also similar to the way IFP display panels being provided to students of Class VI and above and TV screens being made available to students of classes below VI.

Students should take the education seriously once they enter the Class VI and officials should guide them in this regard, he said, adding that IFP panels should be arranged as per the given schedule in all schools which have completed Nadu-Nedu first phase besides distributing Byju's content-loaded tabs to Class VIII students before the next academic year commences.

When officials said that students of YSR, Vizianagaram and Chittoor districts have stood first, second and third in the use of tabs respectively, the Chief Minister told them to give feedback to the parents on the use of tabs by students.

Officials explained that they would complete handing over of Vidya Kanuka kits to all schools by the end of April and distributing them to students by the time schools are opened.

The officials further explained that 11 types of facilities were provided to 15,715 schools under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu for which auditing has been completed. As many as 23,221 and 16,968 schools would get a facelift in the second and third phases respectively, they said.

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana, chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, advisor to government (education) A Sambasiva Reddy, principal secretary (school education) Praveen Prakash, school education commissioner S Suresh Kumar, commissioner (school education-infrastructure) Katamanneni Bhaskar, commissioner (Intermediate education) M V Seshagiri Babu, midday meals director Nidhi Meena, APEWIDC MD CS Diwan Reddy, Nadu-Nedu director (technical) Manohar Reddy were among those present.