Vidya Kanuka kits worth Rs4.38 cr to be distributed

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said 2,62,436 students would get education kits (Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits) worth Rs 42 crore as part of third tranche.

He participated in a programme at ZP High School in Podalakur on Tuesday and formally laid the foundation for the works worth Rs 4.38 crore under Nadu Nedu and distributed kits to the students. The Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy adopts innovative methods to extend support to the children and help them pursue their education. Thus, he conceived several programmes to encourage them. "The CM feels poverty shouldn't be a constraint for their educational activities and schemes introduced for them," Kakani aid.

Govardhan Reddy said Vidya Kanuka contains three pairs of uniform, school bag, notebooks, textbooks, shoes, two pairs of socks, belt and a dictionary and they are extremely useful for school students to start their classes after vacation. He said the State government had issued support to the students worth Rs 2,368 crore under Vidya Deevena during the last three years.

He mentioned the number of students in government schools was earlier 42 lakh and it has increased to 47.40 lakh because of all student-friendly measures. He condemned criticism of the Opposition on foreign education and pact with Byju's company and said the MoU was for improving quality in schools.

The Minister said they are planning to upgrade the Girls' High School as Junior College and the Junior College as Degree College. Udayagiri MLA M Chandrasekhar Reddy, DRO M Venkata Narayanamma, DEO P Ramesh, SSA coordinator P Usharani, Nellore RDO P Kondaiah, ZP High School headmaster Sanath Kumar and others were present. Further, Minister Govardhan Reddy who studied in the same school felicitated his beloved teacher Siddaiah during the programme.