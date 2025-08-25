Vidya Sagar Hospital completes 500 robotic knee replacement surgeries

Kadapa: Vidya Sagar Hospital has achieved a significant milestone by successfully performing 500 robotic knee replacement surgeries, reinforcing its leadership in advanced joint care in Rayalaseema.

The hospital, which pioneered world-class robotic technology for joint replacements in the region, celebrated the occasion with patients and well-wishers.

Over the past 15 years, Vidya Sagar Hospital has performed more than 7,500 knee replacements, combining CORI robotic systems with expert orthopedic care to deliver precision and faster recovery.

Chief Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr Vidyasagar Reddy said, “This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and patient trust. Robotic technology enables unmatched accuracy, minimal pain, and quicker recovery, offering patients a near-natural knee experience.”

The event was attended by eminent personalities, doctors, and community members.

Vidya Sagar Hospital remains a leading Bone and Joint care center in Andhra Pradesh, setting benchmarks in patient-centric, technology-driven healthcare.