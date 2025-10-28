Live
- Liquor Shop Licenses Allotted Transparently Through Lucky Draw Under Collector B.M. Santhosh’s Supervision
- Advisory council formed to drive rapid growth of data centres
- ‘World Culture Exhibition’ showcases humanity’s shared heritage
- AP sets up special entity for Amaravati projects
- Workshop on AI-powered smart research skills in medical field
- 3rd survey vessel ‘Ikshak’ to be commissioned on Nov 6
- Marathon held to celebrate health, fitness and drug-free Vizag
- Vizag well-prepared to tackle Montha cyclone mayhem
- Vizagites all brace up to face ‘Montha’ cyclone
- Cyclone Montha ups vegetable prices
Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 begins
Vijayawada: The Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 is being observed across India from October 27 to November 2, marking the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, first home minister of India. The week aims to promote integrity, transparency, and accountability in public life, with this year’s theme being ‘Vigilance – Our Shared Responsibility.’
As a prelude to the week, a three-month awareness campaign has been underway from August 18 to November 17, 2025, focusing on capacity-building trainings for employees and drives for grievance redressal across departments.
The observance commenced at 11 am on October 27 with the administration of the Integrity Pledge in government offices and institutions across the state. Various programmes and citizen-centric activities are scheduled throughout the week to spread awareness about ethics, transparency, and anti-corruption measures.
Key activities include workshops and sensitisation programmes, competitions, walkathons and cyclothons, grievance redressal camps, awareness gram sabhas and publication of anti-corruption messages.