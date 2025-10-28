Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 begins

Vijayawada: The Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 is being observed across India from October 27 to November 2, marking the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, first home minister of India. The week aims to promote integrity, transparency, and accountability in public life, with this year’s theme being ‘Vigilance – Our Shared Responsibility.’

As a prelude to the week, a three-month awareness campaign has been underway from August 18 to November 17, 2025, focusing on capacity-building trainings for employees and drives for grievance redressal across departments.

The observance commenced at 11 am on October 27 with the administration of the Integrity Pledge in government offices and institutions across the state. Various programmes and citizen-centric activities are scheduled throughout the week to spread awareness about ethics, transparency, and anti-corruption measures.

Key activities include workshops and sensitisation programmes, competitions, walkathons and cyclothons, grievance redressal camps, awareness gram sabhas and publication of anti-corruption messages.