Vigilance & Enforcement officials inspect Anganwadi centres

Vijayawada: Vigilance and Enforcement officials on Friday inspected as many as 56 Anganwadi centres across the State to find out the implementation of YSR Sampurna Poshan and Poshan Plus schemes, besides other schemes. The officials found that most of the Anganwadi centres failed to follow the government menu chart and there was no proper supply of milk and YSR Kits to these centres.

Milk is not being supplied to the centres and the beneficiaries were not receiving milk in Yarlagadda village of Challapalli, the vigilance found. Also, YSR Kits and Balamrutham are being supplied to Cheemalapadu of A Konduru mandal in NTR district. Similarly, supervisors and CDPOs have not inspected the centres at North Raju Palem of Kodavaluru mandal in SPSR district. CDPO and PD have not inspected the centre for the last six months at East Peta of Punganur mandal in the Chittoor district.

YSR Sampoorna Poshan Kits registers are not updated and signatures of lactating mothers in the mid-day meals register were not obtained for September in another district. The officials found out that in many Anganwadi centres, though the beneficiaries are absent, they were recorded as present in the attendance register.