Vigilance inspection uncovers illegal PDS rice transportation

Anantapur: on the instructions of YBPTA Prasad, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer, a joint team of Vigilance and Revenue officials conducted a surprise vehicle inspection at Lingamanahalli gate in D Hirehal Mandal, Anantapur district. The inspection led to the seizure of 43.60 quintals (87 bags) of PDS rice that was being illegally transported to Karnataka.

The officials also seized a Bolero Maxx vehicle bearing registration number KA34-D-1321 used for the smuggling operation. In accordance with the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the seized rice and vehicle were handed over to M Suresh Babu, I/c. CSDT, Tahsildar Office, D Hirehal Mandal, for further legal action.

The accused have been identified as Tippesha (Driver), R Suresh (Owner of the rice and vehicle), both residents of Ballari, Karnataka. A criminal case has been registered against them at D Hirehal Police Station.

Officials Involved in the Operation are CI S Jamal Basha, DCTO; B Suresh Kumar, CSDT; M. Suresh Babu, supporting staff from the Revenue and Vigilance departments.