Vigilance officials conduct inspections on fertilizer shops

Anantapur: On the directions of Vigilance and Enforcement Officer Prasad, extensive inspections were carried out across fertilizer godowns and shops in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts on Saturday. In Anantapur district, three fertilizer warehouses were inspected. At Avej Limited, Ayyavaripalli, Rapthadu mandal, officials identified stocks of 874 MTs for Anantapur district and 713 MTs for Sri Sathya Sai district.

However, no urea stocks were found in the godowns of Sri Subramaneshwara Fertilisers and Sri Siruguppa Agro Agencies. During further checks at Sri Srinivasa Fertilisers in Anantapur town, officials detected the banned weedicide Glyphosate. A total of 22 liters worth Rs 17,560 was seized and a case was recommended for registration before the JFMC Court.

In Sri Sathya Sai district, at Sri Balaji Traders located on Parigi Road, Hindupur town, officials identified a discrepancy of 9.09 MTs (202 bags) of urea worth Rs 53,833. The physical stock was seized and handed over to the Mandal Agricultural Officer for further legal action. Officer Prasad warned that strict action would be taken against any dealers found creating artificial scarcity of urea, selling at higher prices, or indulging in illegal practices.

The inspections were carried out by DSP M Nagabhushanam, CIs K Srinivasulu and S Jamal Basha, Agriculture Officer J Vasu Prakash, DCTO B Suresh Kumar, SI S Narendra Bhoopathi, vigilance staff, DM Markfed Penneshwari, ADA Kishtaiah, and MAOs Venkata Prasad (Anantapur) and Surendra Babu (Hindupur).