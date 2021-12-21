Vigilance officials raid Annavaram temple

Annavaram: Sleuths of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department conducted searches at Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam here on Monday.

The officials checked the documents relating to Nitya Annadanam, stores and the administrative office. The officials enquired about the donations to the Annadanam scheme as well as for other purposes for the last few years.

The Vigilance team headed by DSP Mutyala Naidu arrived at the temple's office at around 8 am and spent more than eight hours collecting information related to various departments.

They also took statements to heads of departments concerned and temple executive officer Vendra Trinatha Rao and AC Ramesh and seized some documents and records.

According to the Devasthanam official, the Annavaram Devasthanam Trust Board member G Rajasekhar Reddy brought to the notice of the Chief Minister regarding the lapses and irregularities in Annadanam schemes and other schemes. He also alleged that there are big scams in other departments also.

On the suggestion of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, the inquiry was conducted.

Vigilance and Enforcement SP U Ravi Prakash told 'The Hans India' that they are searching for vital information and documents in order to file a case against them. He said that the inquiry would continue till Tuesday evening. He said that they made an inquiry pertaining to Nitya Annadanam scheme, stores management and bank deposits. He said that soon after the inquiry is over, they would submit a comprehensive report to the higher officials for further action.