Vigilance probe underway into TTD affairs, says Anam

Guntur: Minister for endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said a vigilance and enforcement probe was already ordered into the irregularities and corruption in the TTD. Replying to questions by the MLCs Bhmureddy Rama Gopal Reddy, D Rama Rao, Kancharla Srikanth, Panchumarthi Anuradha and Tirumala Naidu on Tuesday, he said, so far a preliminary report was received by the government. After getting the full report, the government will take action against those who committed irregularities in the TTD. He recalled that the government was going to overhaul the TTD.

He further said that a TTD official resorted to irregularities while counting offerings by devotees at Parakamani. An FIR was also registered against the official. When the case was filed in the Lokayukta, he settled the case. He further said then TTD chairman and EO committed irregularities in the TTD. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to revamp the TTD, he said and expressed serious concern that political leaders are speaking politics at the hill shrine.

Ramanarayana Reddy said in the last five years , TTD did not distribute milk and snacks to the children standing in queue lines for long hours. He said Rs 1,300 crore was collected through Sri Vani Trust out of which Rs 1,000 crore was deposited in the banks.

He further said that the previous board called tenders to take up works at a cost of Rs 600 crore for reconstructing Sri Govindarajulu Satram Building Complex. SVIMS, BIRRD institutions are not working properly. A lot of irregularities in the tenders process were also noted. He said he is ready to allow detailed discussion in the House on them.

The minister said he will discuss with the Chief Minister and take steps to issue TTD darshan letters to MLCs on par with the MLAs.