Vijaya Diagnostics Centre opens 100th branch

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare and R&B departments, had inaugurated 100th branch of Vijaya Diagnostics at Danawaipet in Rajahmundry on Thursday. Former Chief Secretary of Telangana government Shekhar Prasad Singh, Head of GSL Medical College Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao and Chairman of Vijaya Diagnostics Centre Dr S Surender Nath Reddy were present on the occasion.

Addressing the media on this occasion, Krishna Babu said that the State government is providing more facilities in Arogyasri for the health of the poor and making health clinics and family doctor systems available. At the same time, it is commendable that institutions like Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, which have a foundation of ethics, are providing wide facilities in the private sector, he noted.

Dr Surender Nath Reddy said that medical treatment becomes easier when the diagnosis is accurate. Vijaya Diagnostics Centre was established in Hyderabad in 1981 with the aim of ensuring that all tests are available in one place, he added.

He said currently six centres are working in Hyderabad and has 99 branches in Delhi, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and other cities across the country. CEO Sunitha Reddy also participated.