  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MLA Mekapati Welcomes TDP Leaders into YSR Congress Party with Admiration

MLA Mekapati Welcomes TDP Leaders into YSR Congress Party with Admiration
x
Highlights

Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy expressed his joy as leaders from the AS Peta mandal Gudipadu joined the YSR Congress party in a recent gathering at his residence in Marripadu mandal Brahmanapalli

Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy expressed his joy as leaders from the AS Peta mandal Gudipadu joined the YSR Congress party in a recent gathering at his residence in Marripadu mandal Brahmanapalli. The leaders were embraced into the party with warm welcomes and adorned with party scarves in a sign of unity and solidarity.

Speaking at the event, MLA Vikram Reddy highlighted the reasons why leaders from opposition parties were choosing to align themselves with the YSR Congress party. He emphasized the welfare initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, the determination for further progress, and the deep-rooted love for the party as key factors driving such decisions.

It was noted that the faith in the state government's commitment to placing welfare development at the forefront of Andhra Pradesh's agenda was a common thread among those joining the YSR Congress party. The event was attended by leaders from AS Peta Mandal who echoed their support and admiration for the party's vision and leadership.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X