MLA Mekapati Welcomes TDP Leaders into YSR Congress Party with Admiration
Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy expressed his joy as leaders from the AS Peta mandal Gudipadu joined the YSR Congress party in a recent gathering at his residence in Marripadu mandal Brahmanapalli. The leaders were embraced into the party with warm welcomes and adorned with party scarves in a sign of unity and solidarity.
Speaking at the event, MLA Vikram Reddy highlighted the reasons why leaders from opposition parties were choosing to align themselves with the YSR Congress party. He emphasized the welfare initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, the determination for further progress, and the deep-rooted love for the party as key factors driving such decisions.
It was noted that the faith in the state government's commitment to placing welfare development at the forefront of Andhra Pradesh's agenda was a common thread among those joining the YSR Congress party. The event was attended by leaders from AS Peta Mandal who echoed their support and admiration for the party's vision and leadership.