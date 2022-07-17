Vijayasai Reddy demands centre to fulfill the AP Bifurcation Act Guarantees

The monsoon sessions of Parliament will begin on Monday. In this order, the central government organized an all-party meeting on Sunday. YSRCP MPs attended this meeting.



Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the all-party meeting, YSRCP National General Secretary, MP Vijayasai Reddy told the media, "We have brought the important issues related to the state to the attention of the central government and asked the Centre to give compensation to the flood affected districts." He said it should be discussed in Parliament.

Vijayasai Reddy said that all the aspects of the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act must be fulfilled and questioned over the delay in announcing the Visakha railway zone. He demanded to fulfill the promises of Bhogapuram airport permits, the Kadapa steel plant, and a medical college in every district.

He urged the center to increase the time limit of GST compensation by another five years.