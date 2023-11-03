Vijayasai Reddy urges social media influencers to work for YSRCP victory in 2024

PALNADU: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy said the Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra aims to showcase the efforts made by the YSRCP government for the welfare of SC, ST, and BC minorities. During the bus Yatra, he held a meeting with the party's social media influencers in the two districts of Macherla's constituency. He urged the influencers to ensure that YSRCP candidates win in the upcoming 2024 elections, just as they did in 2019.

Reddy highlighted that 50 percent of nominated posts have been reserved for women, countering claims that the YSRCP government only focuses on welfare. He emphasized that the per capita income of the people of Andhra Pradesh has increased under the leadership of CM Jagan, who prioritizes education and healthcare. Reddy assured that the government is committed to developing fishing harbours, ports, and overall infrastructure.

He mentioned that the bus yatra will cover all 175 constituencies in the state. Macherla Constituency has already received Rs. 890 crores, with Rs. 300 crores being spent through non-Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) methods. MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, who attended the meeting, acknowledged the numerous development and welfare programs initiated by the YSRCP government. He acknowledged that there might have been some errors during the four and a half years of rule, but advised the influencers take the government programs into the public.