Vijayawada: 11 railway stations to be redeveloped with Rs270 cr

Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil briefed the media on re-development of 11 stations in Vijayawada Division under Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme.

Addressing the media at Divisional Conference Hall here on Friday, the DRM said that Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme (ABSS) is an inspiring vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve the station experience for passengers. He said that under the ABSS, the identified stations will be developed into world class standard stations by inculcating local art, heritage and icons in the design of façade. Improvements to circulating area, modular toilets and additional cover over platforms, provision of FOBs, lifts, escalators and waiting halls would be undertaken at these 11 stations.

Anakapalle railway station would be developed with Rs 27.10 crore, Ongole with Rs 19.10 crore, Bhimavaram town with Rs 22.13 crore, Singaraykonda with Rs 25.13 crore, Eluru with Rs 21.10 crore, Tadepalligudem with Rs 27.13 crore, Kakinada town junction with Rs 21.13 crore, Tenali with Rs 27.13 crore, Narasapur with Rs 25.70 crore, Tuni with Rs 21.13 crore and Nidadavolu Junction will be developed with Rs 27.10 crore. The total amount to be spent on 11 stations will be Rs 269.88 crore.

ADRM (Infra) D Srinivasa Rao and ADRM (Op) M Srikanth, senior officials Vavialaplli Rambabu, S Varun Babu, Ch PR Vittal, D Narendra Varma, Valleswar B Thokala, and PRO Nusrat M Mandrupkar took part in the press conference.