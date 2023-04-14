Vijayawada : 15,000 expected to attend CM's Iftar party on April 17

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare Amzad Basha appealed to the Muslim community to make the State-level Iftar programme, scheduled on April 17 in Vijayawada, a success by participating in large numbers.

He held a review meeting along with Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, District Collector S Dilli Rao, MLA V Srinivasa Rao and other officials over the arrangements for the Iftar dinner, at the Collector's camp office here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would attend the Iftar dinner programme to be organised at Vidyadharapuram stadium in Vijayawada. He said that around 15,000 persons are likely to participate in the event. He further said that they made arrangements for mass Maghrib Namaz at the stadium premises along with water and other needful facilities. The Chief Minister would participate in the Namaz along with Muslims, Deputy CM Amzad Basha informed.

Sub-Collector Adithi Singh, MLCs Talasila Raghu Ram and MD Ruhulla, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Laskhmi, Protocol Director Bala Subramanyam Reddy and others participated in the review meeting.