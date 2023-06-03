Vijayawada: 16th century temple pillars neglected

Vijayawada : The 16th-century temple pillars carved with beautiful sculptures were found neglected at Veyinutulakona, a pilgrim centre near Pendlimarri, a mandal headquarters in Kadapa district, says Dr Sivanagireddy, Archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation.

Based on the information given by local historians Tavva Obulreddy and Chintalkunta Sivareddy, the archaeologist Dr Sivanagireddy visited the spot in Kadapa district and noticed few priceless pillars of the Vijayanagara period lying uncared on the premises.

In a press release on Friday, he said the old temple of Narasimha and Ammavaru built during the Achyutadevaraya period (1530-42 CE) was dismantled and rebuilt with new stone. As a result, the 400-year-old temple lost its identity.

Sivanagireddy sensitised the temple priests on the archaeological significance of the pillars and the need to safeguard them for posterity. There are beautiful sculptures of Narasimha, Chenchu Laxmi, Anjaneya, Seshasayana, creepers and swans representing the art of the mature Vijayanagara phase.

Sivanagireddy was accompanied by Chandramohan Reddy former MD, AP Urban Green and Beautification Corporation, and Syamsunder Reddy, Special Officer, AP Silparamam. He appealed to the temple authorities and District Administration to look into the matter and erect them on pedestals under proper labelling with historical data. Archaeologist Sivanagireddy with 16th century pillars in Kadapa district.