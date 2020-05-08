Vijayawada: 400-bed Covid-19 care centre ready for opening

Vijayawada: With Covid-19 positive cases crossing 300-mark, the Krishna district administration has prepared one more centre to treat the Covid-19 positive cases.



So far, two Covid-19 centres are functioning, one at the GGH in Vijayawada and Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College in Gannavaram.

Now, the third one, Nodal Covid-19 centre is ready for inauguration with 400 beds at Gudavalli.

A private educational institution has been converted as Covid-19 care centre with all facilities to treat the corona positive cases.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha along with Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Vice-Chairman Wilson Babu on Friday visited the Covid-19 care centre and inspected the arrangements. Oxygen cylinders, Oxy meter to read the pulse, Personal Protection Equipment kits, gloves, N-95 masks, medicines and other equipment is ready at the new centre. The district administration already arranged quarantine centres in some parts of the district for quarantine of suspects. But these centres are not equipped with facilities to treat the Covid-19 positive cases. Now, the new Covid-19 care centre has all facilities. Doctors, nursing staff, sanitary staff, security personnel will be on duty 24x7 in three shifts, said the joint collector. aOn the other hand, the Corona positive cases increased to 322 with six new cases reported on Friday. On Thursday, 16 cases were reported. Relentless efforts being made by the revenue, police, medical and health, municipal and other departments to check the spread of Covid-19 cases are not giving fruitful results.

Krishna district is in the third place in the state in number of Covid-19 positive cases after Kurnool and Guntur.