Vijayawada: 4,500 cases registered against those violating rules: DGP Gautam Sawang

Vijayawada: Expressing satisfaction over the people observing lockdown better on the fifth day on Saturday, DGP Gautam D Sawang said here that people should cooperate with the police during this type of tough period to contain the coronavirus. He hoped that it would further improve in the coming days.



Addressing the media at the Benz Circle in the city, the DGP said that the people should understand that the police were working round-the-clock for the safety of people leaving their families at home. He said that it was in the hands of people to overcome the crisis of coronavirus. "The country is still in the safe zone and if people cooperate we will achieve victory against Covid-19," he said.

The DGP said that the State was better than many States in the country and several measures would be taken in the next 10 days for the better management of the crisis. Three review meetings were conducted since morning on Saturday and several suggestions were put forward for the public safety and welfare.

There was close vigilance on the foreign returnees who should observe self-quarantine for their own safety and their family members. He regretted that some people were not revealing the fact that they returned from foreign countries. "If they did not heed the advice of the police, stern action would be taken against them," he said adding that 4,500 cases were registered for violating the rules.

Referring to the people who were returning from neighbouring States to the AP, he said that they should not return in large numbers.

The DGP said that it was not necessary for people to remain on the roads till 1 pm. Just three hours is enough for purchasing essential commodities.