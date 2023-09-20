Vijayawada: 650 wrestlers to participate in inter-district championship

Vijayawada: Zilla Parishad High School, Nunna, in Vijayawada rural mandal in the NTR district and the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), Andhra Pradesh unit will be conducting the first-ever Inter-District Wrestling Championship for under-14 and 17 category boys and girls at the Vikas Group of Educational Institutions at Nunna from September 21 to 23. In this connection, the Tournament Organising Committee Secretary and ZPHS headmaster Vazrala Bhupal Reddy released the invitation cards at the school here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, headmaster Bhupal Reddy said that as, many as 650 wrestlers will be participate from all 13 combined districts. Also, another 100 officials will take part in the three-day tournament. He said that free boarding and lodging facilities will be provided for these three days.

Further, he said that the Vikas Group of Educational Institutions is providing ground facilities to conduct the tournament.

Free accommodation and lodging facilities will be provided for all district wrestlers. He explained that all district teams should report at the ZPH School at Nunna on September 20 evening.

High School First Assistant Surapaneni Ravi Prasad, Physical Directors T Vijaya Varma and T Sri Latha were present.