Vijayawada: 7 of a gang arrested for damaging Nandi idol

Vijayawada: Krishna district police arrested seven members gang in connection with the breaking of the ears of Nandi statue in Kasi Visweswara Swamy Temple at Makkapeta village of Vatsavai mandal in Krishna district on September 17.

The gang spread the rumours in social media that diamonds are hidden in the ears of Nandi statue in Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple and broke the ears of the Nandi statue.

They drew the plan and entered the Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple by braking open the lock in Makkapeta village of Vatsavai mandal on September 17, 2020 and robbed the two ears. But they could not find the diamonds in the ears. The temple organisers have replaced a new idol and kept the old idol in the temple.

The gang suspected that the diamonds were hidden in the abdomen of the Nandi and drew the plan to steal the Nandi statue from the temple. They came to the village and contacted the temple priest and tried to convince them to bring out the Nandi statue. The priest suspected some foul game and informed the police about their activities.

The police with the help of CC footages and some informers confirmed the involvement of the gang in breaking the ears of the Nandi idol and arrested them on Friday.

The following are members of the gang arrested by the police on Friday: Anugondla Srinivasulu, a resident of Vasavi Colony, Hyderabad, Chityala Krishnaiah, a resident of Venkatapuram village, Konakacharla mandal, Vikarabad district, Ittaboina Vijay, a resident of LB Nagar, Hyderabad, Madani Ramakrishna, a resident of LB Nagar, Hyderabad and Arapirala Venkatappaiah Sastry, a resident of Gampalagudem, Krishna district. Two more persons were arrested in the case.

Briefing the media at Nandigama on Friday, Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief and DIG GVG Ashok Kumar said the accused were arrested and cases were booked under the IPC 447,427,295,295A,153 and Section 20 of the Indian Treasure Trove Act of 1878.

Ashok Kumar said the police seized two cars, Innova and Swift and six cell phones and hammer used for breaking of the ears of Nandi statue from the gang. He said treasure trove hunting gang has contacted a local resident A Venkatappaiah Sastry of Gampalagudem to rob the ears of the Nandi statue to get the diamonds.

DIG Ashok Kumar congratulated the DSP and other police officials for successfully arresting the gang. Under the supervision of the Krishna district Superintendent of Police M V Ravindranath Babu and guidance of Nandigama DSP G Nageswar Reddy, the Jaggaiahpet circle inspector P Chandrasekhar Rao, sub-inspector of police SLR Someswara Rao and BV Ramarao and others successfully unravelled the mystery of breaking the ears of Nandi idol.­