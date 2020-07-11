Vijayawada: 7,000 cusecs water released from Prakasam barrage

Vijayawada: The Water Resources department officials released 7,000 cusecs water from Prakasam Barrage here on Saturday and instructed the tahsildars and other officials to alert the people downstream to be careful. District Collector A Md Imtiaz in a teleconference from his camp office with the tahsildars and irrigation officials issued instructions and alert notifications to them to take precautions to avoid loss of people and property.



He said that Prakasam Barrage on Saturday morning received 4,000 cusecs from upstream Kesari and 4,000 cusecs from Pattiseema out of which 5,276 cusecs of water was released to Krishna eastern delta and 2,519 cusecs to the western delta. It has been estimated that the Barrage would receive an inflow of 14,000 cusecs more water including 4,000 cusecs from Pattiseema by Saturday midnight. However, Pattiseema pumps were already stopped.

In the wake of good rainfall, there is no demand for water in the delta ayacut and 6,000 to 7,000 cusecs water would be released downstream, he said.

He instructed the officials to alert the people living in Krishna Lanka, Penamaluru, Kankipadu and other areas about the flood threat as a precautionary measure. He instructed the officials of municipal corporation to alert the 20 families living under the Prakasam barrage about the water release.