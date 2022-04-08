Vijayawada: Actors steal hearts in playlet 'Janmahakku'

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Samskrutika Samakhya staged a playlet titled 'Janmahakku' at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall here on Wednesday evening. Andhra Arts Academy sponsored this programme.

The writer of the playlet, Sukhamanchi Koteswara Rao, tried to highlight the problems faced by the people of tribal areas for want of medication and other amenities though the government is announcing and sanctioning several welfare programmes to them. Though the line of story is thin with the actors' performance the playlet went well.

R Rajeswari, M Ramana,B Yedukondalu, G Nageswara Rao, SK Rao, E Nageswara Rao, S Nagereddy, P SivaKumar and E Ramesh Babu were in the playlet. Technical support was rendered by K Appa Rao, Kesava and B Malleswara Patnayik.

Before the commencement of playlet, a meeting was organised by Andhra Arts Academy wherein Dogiparthi Sankara Rao, Golla Narayana Rao, Samanthapudi Narasaraju, HVRS Prasad, Kolli Nageswara Rao and Koppula Ashok Anand were present.