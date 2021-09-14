Vijayawada: Ajay Kumar, Anusha win Soft Tennis individual titles

Vijayawada: G Ajay Kumar and S Anusha of Krishna district bagged men's and women's individual titles of Soft Tennis Championship which concluded at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium here on Monday.

In men's category K Suhrud Amru, S Vihith secured second and third places respectively. In women's category, Yashasvi and P Lavanya bagged second and third positions respectively.

The three-day Soft Tennis Championship was organised by Krishna District Soft Tennis Association and Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association in association with Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

Prize distribution was held at IGMC Stadium Tennis Complex and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) observer and DSA coach Y Sivarama Krishna presented individual medals to the winners and runners.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivarama Krishna said that State team was selected for men's and women's category basing on the inter-district tournament.

Andhra Pradesh Tennis Association general secretary Daram Naveen Kumar, treasurer Abdul Khareem, joint secretary S Naveen Kumar, vice-president D Munaiah and others were present.

Men'steam:

G Ajay Kumar, K Suhrud Amru, S Vihith, M Yudheer, P Surya Akash, K Majoj Kumar, S Narasimya and S Narayana Swamy. Standby: R Gowtham Reddy, G Bala Manoj, E Saaketh Reddy, P Sriram.

Women'steam:

S Anusha, S Yashasvi, P Lavanya, M Bhavana, V Krishna Keerthana, P Yuthika, G Vennela Sameera and S Hemalatha. Standby: M Vaasavi, C Akhila, S Majeeda, S Lakshmi Narayanamma.