Vijayawada: 3-tier security at strong rooms for safety of EVMs

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao informed that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India in 27 strong rooms under three-tier protection after successful completion of the election process.

The EVMS were stored in the strong rooms arranged on the premises of NOVA and Nimra colleges at Ibrahimpatnam and Jupudi. Election general observer Manju Rajpal and the candidates of the seven Assembly constituencies were present when the strong rooms were sealed.

Addressing media, collector said that the strong rooms were arranged in four buildings in the three campuses of the Nova and Nimra colleges. Precautions have been taken to prevent any mishaps like fire or short circuits.

One key of the strong rooms will be with the representative of the district collector and the other will be with the returning officer. There will be single door and windows and ventilators as per the guidelines of the ECI.

The CRPF and the state police were pressed into service for protection of the strong rooms which were constantly monitored through CCTVs.

The executive magistrates and the returning officers will visit every day and supervise the security arrangements.

Collector said that arrangements will be made for counting of votes in two or three days.

DRO V Srinivasa Rao, ROs Bhavani Sankar and E Kiranmayi and the contesting candidates and others were present.