Vijayawada: All festivals reflect communal harmony says CPM leaders

Vijayawada : Expressing concern over the machinations of divisive forces which are trying to divide people on the lines of religions, the CPM leaders underlined the importance of protecting the secular Constitution.

Addressing the Muslims congregation at various places across the city on Saturday, the CPM leaders warned that the people should be cautious of communal forces. "Only democracy, secularism and social justice would save the country," they said.

The CPM leaders headed by State executive member Chigurupati Babu Rao, distributed buttermilk, drinking water and fruit juices to the Muslims at various Masjids across the city.

Addressing the gathering, Babu Rao called upon people to protect communal harmony as Muslims, Christians and Hindus are all Indians first. The Constitution provided the noble principles of secularism, democracy and social justice, he said.

The CPM leader lambasted the BJP administration for destroying the spirit of the Constitution during the last nine years. The successors of Godse are spreading hatred among various sections in the society by dictating what food should be eaten and what language should be spoken, he said.

The CPM has been striving hard to unite the non-BJP forces across the country, he said and appealed to all to cooperate with the secular forces to defeat the machinations of the BJP.

CPM central city secretary B Ramana Rao, executive members K Durga Rao and T Pravin, city committee members Ch Srinivas, G Jhansi, Y Subba Rao, Sk Peeru, Sk NiZamuddin, U Sivalingeswara Rao, B Rambabu, P Sambi Reddy, Ramanjaneyulu, B Lakshmana Rao, Venkateswara Reddy, Venkata Reddy and others participated.