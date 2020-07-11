Vijayawada: Allot 4 lakh houses to poor first, Andhra Pradesh government told

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Forum (APUCF) here on Saturday demanded the government to immediately hand over the four lakh houses which have been lying idle for the last several months to the applicants who paid deposits for the houses. The members of APUCF visited the vacant houses situated at Mangalagiri and Adavi Takkellapadu near Guntur on Saturday.

The members headed by Ch Babu Rao, president of the forum and CPM state executive member, expressed concern over the vandalising of the houses by the unscrupulous elements and the stealing the valuable doors and windows.

Babu Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who claims that house sites worth Rs 20,000 crore would be distributed to the 35 lakh people, should distribute four lakh houses worth Rs 20,000 crore to the people first.

He said that some of the housing complexes were allotted to quarantine centres.

"When they are eligible for quarantine centres, why they are not eligible for distribution to the people who applied for them," he wondered.

Some of the applicants complained to the APUCF members that they were not allowed even to see the houses built for them.

The poor people who lost livelihood due to the pandemic are burdened with the house rents, he reminded stating that they should be given the houses immediately.

The APUCF demanded that the drinking water, drainage, electricity and other facilities should be provided immediately to the houses before August 15 and arrangements be made to distribute them to the poor.